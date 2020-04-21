Ben Platt's Radio City Music Hall Concert Will Debut on Netflix in May

The evening with the Dear Evan Hansen Tony winner and The Politician star was filmed at the famed Manhattan venue last year.

Tony winner Ben Platt's solo concert at Radio City Music Hall, filmed September 29 last year, will make its debut on Netflix next month. Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall will drop on the streaming platform May 20.

The performance, the final date of Platt's concert tour, featured songs from his debut solo recording, Sing to Me Instead, his new single “Rain,” and several covers. The broadcast marks the second Netflix project for the actor, who recently starred in Ryan Murphy's The Politician.

"Live performance has always been my greatest love—it’s where I feel like the truest version of myself," said Platt in an earlier statement. "I cannot wait to share my music and my stories at this iconic venue in my favorite city, and I’m thrilled that this special moment will be immortalized for a wider audience. I’m so incredibly grateful to continue working with the Netflix family."

The Tony, Emmy, and Grammy winner is also part of the cast of the movie version of Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along, which will be filmed over a span of two decades.



A First Look at Ben Platt in The Politician on Netflix A First Look at Ben Platt in The Politician on Netflix 10 PHOTOS

(Updated April 21, 2020)