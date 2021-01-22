Ben Vereen to Present Online Master Classes With Bay Street Theatre

The Tony-winning Pippin star will work with students nationwide on monologues and songs during the eight week session.

Tony winner and Emmy nominee Ben Vereen will teach an online, eight-week series of master classes for aspiring theatre artists through Long Island, New York's Bay Street Theatre.

A Tony winner for his role in the original production of Pippin, Vereen will work one-on-one with students from around the country on 90 seconds of material, which can include a monologue, a song, or a combination of both. The classes will also include question-and-answer sessions with the complete cast.

After making his Broadway debut in Hair, Vereen created the role of Judas in the original Broadway production of Jesus Christ Superstar, for which he was nominated for a 1972 Tony Award. His performance as the Leading Player in Pippin began a career-long association with the work of Bob Fosse (Pippin's director-choreographer) that would include performances in Fosse and Chicago on stage, along with Sweet Charity and All That Jazz on screen. Vereen's most recent Broadway performance was in Wicked, playing The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.

