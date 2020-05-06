Benefit Album to Feature New Songs From Alan Menken, Ahrens and Flaherty, More

Artists in Residence, from Broadway Records and Andrew Gerle, will benefit the Actors Fund and the Dramatists Guild Foundation.

An album featuring new songs by a host of renowned musical theatre writers will be released digitally June 26 from Broadway Records and producer Andrew Gerle. Proceeds from Artists in Residence will benefit the Actors Fund and the Dramatists Guild Foundation to aid them in supporting theatre artists during the economic shutdown and health crisis.

Writers contributing work to the album include Alan Menken, David Zippel, Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty, Todd Almond, Sean Barry, Jenny Giering, Carmel Dean, Andrew Gerle, Adam Gwon, Peter Mills, Ryan Scott Oliver, Eric Price, Will Reynolds, Ben Wexler, Jake Wildhorn, and David and Joseph Zellnik.

"I wanted a way to help people in the industry who I knew were going to be out of work for a long time, but also to show the world that we can continue to create art, even when separated," says Gerle. "I gave [the writers] the loose topic of the changes we've all experienced from the quarantine, and let them take it from there."

The tracks—all of which will be produced from artists' homes—will also feature performances by Broadway actors, to be announced at a later date.

"The Broadway community is always so generous with their time and talent, and we are beyond grateful to all of the writers and performers taking part in this benefit album," says Broadway Records President Van Dean. "We look forward to the Broadway fans, who are all missing the theater experience as much as we are, being able to enjoy this collection of wonderful new songs speaking directly to the challenging and unusual times we are all facing, written by top musical theatre writers and performed by top Broadway talent."

For more information, visit BroadwayRecords.com.

