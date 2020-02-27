Benj Pasek and Justin Paul to Give Keynote Speech at ASCAP Experience 2020

Industry News   Benj Pasek and Justin Paul to Give Keynote Speech at ASCAP Experience 2020
By Logan Culwell-Block
Feb 27, 2020
 
The annual Los Angeles event brings music creators from around the world together for networking and educational panels.
Dramatists_Guild_Foundation_Stephen_Schwartz_70th_Birthday_Celebration_2018_HR
Justin Paul and Benj Pasek Marc J. Franklin

Dear Evan Hansen songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul will give the keynote speech at this year's ASCAP Experience, scheduled for April 1–3 in Los Angeles. The annual event brings together music creators from around the world for networking, performances, and panels.

The Tony, Oscar, Grammy, and Golden Globe-winning writing team have a long association with ASCAP, having received the Richard Rodgers New Horizons and Songwriter's Fellowship Awards at the 2011 ASCAP Foundation Awards, and the Vanguard Award at ASCAP's 2019 Screen Music Awards.

The duo's stage musicals include Dear Evan Hansen, Edges, A Christmas Story, Dogfight, and James and the Giant Peach, and they contributed songs to such films as La La Land, The Greatest Showman, and Aladdin.

For more information, visit ASCAPExperience.com.

