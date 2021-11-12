Berkeley Repertory Theatre Reopens November 12 With Charles L. Mee’s Wintertime

The upcoming season also includes world premiere of Swept Away, Lauren Yee's Cambodian Rock Band, and Dave Malloy's Octet.

After nearly two years of closed doors, Berkeley Repertory Theatre reopens with its first in-person performance since the coronavirus shutdown. Charles L. Mee’s Wintertime begins previews November 12 ahead of a November 17 opening.

Directed by Berkeley Rep’s former Associate Artistic Director Les Waters, the production stars James Carpenter, Sarah Nina Hayon, Lorri Holt, Sharon Lockwood, Micah Peoples, Nora El Samahy, and Jomar Tagatac. Rounding out the ensemble are Carmen Berkeley, Thomas Jay Ryan, and David Ryan Smith.

Serving on the Bay Area-based creative team are scenic designer Annie Smart, costume designer Anna Oliver, lighting designer Russell H. Champa, and sound designer Jake Rodriguez.

Wintertime is the story of an eccentric family who arrive at their summer house in the winter woods for a supposedly secret rendezvous—and soon bodies collide, doors slam, dishes fly, and everyone’s perfect plans go awry.

“After a year and a half of experiencing theatre and art and communication in small digital spaces, it’s thrilling to be going back into the room with new and old friends to make a magical celebration of what it’s like to be alive, to be in love,” said Waters earlier this year. “This is a gift for those who love theatre.”

The season will continue with the recently extended world premiere of Swept Away (January 9–February 27, 2022), starring Kinky Boots Tony nominee Stark Sands, Dickinson star Adrian Blake Enscoe, Spring Awakening Tony winner John Gallagher, Jr., and Wayne Duvall. Michael Mayer directs.

Running concurrently with Swept Away is Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool (January 4-23). Later in the year is the Saheem Ali-Jocelyn Bioh-Michel Thurber musical Goddess (May 19–May 8); Dave Malloy’s chamber choir piece Octet (April 20–May 29); Lauren Yee’s play-with-music Cambodian Rock Band (June 3–July 10); the West Coast premiere of Martyna Majok’s Sanctuary City (July 8–August 14); and Christina Anderson’s the ripple, the wave that carried me home (September 9–October 16)

Berkeley Rep is a vaccinated company. All patrons must present a vaccination card with matching photo ID and be fully masked.