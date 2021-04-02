Berkshire Theatre Group Sets Outdoor 2021 Season With The Importance of Being Earnest, Nina Simone: Four Women, More

Broadway stars Norm Lewis and Kelli O'Hara will also perform in-person concerts.

Berkshire Theatre Group is slated to present productions of The Importance of Being Earnest, Nina Simone: Four Women, and The Wizard of Oz this summer. In addition, Tony winner Kelli O’Hara and Tony nominee Norm Lewis will come to the Massachusetts institution for a pair of in-person concert performances.

BTG will again adhere closely to COVID-19 safety guidelines and work with health and safety officials to keep patrons as safe as possible. Last year, the group staged Godspell, one of the first Equity-approved in-person presentations following the theatre shutdown.

The season begins with Earnest (June 18–July 10), directed by Pulitzer Prize and Tony winner David Auburn (Proof). The cast includes David Adkins, Rebecca Brooksher, Shawn Fagan, Corinna May, Claire Saunders, Matt Sullivan, and Mitchell Winter, with more to be announced. The production will be set outside under a tent outside The Fitzpatrick Main Stage.

Next, the community production The Wizard of Oz (July 23–August 15) will return under the Big Tent on the grounds of the Colonial Theatre. The creative team includes director E. Gray Simons III, music director Jacob Kerzner, and choreographer Isadora Wolfe.

Finally, BTG presents Christina Ham’s Nina Simone: Four Women (August 13–September 5), starring Tony nominee Valisia LeKae (Motown the Musical) in the title role opposite Broadway alums Darlesia Cearcy (Once On This Island), Adrianna Hicks (Six), and Sasha Hutchings (Oklahoma!). Gerry McIntyre directs the production in the outdoor courtyard of the Unicorn Theatre with music direction by Danté Harrell.

As part of the The Colonial Concert Series under the Big Tent, O’Hara (The King and I) will perform June 25 and 26 with Lewis (The Gershwins’ Porgy & Bess) following July 2 and 3. Additional concerts include Harvest & Rust, Chris Thile, and Ryan Montbleau. More details about the fall and winter season, including productions of Shirley Valentine and White Christmas will be announced at a later date.