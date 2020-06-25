Berkshire Theatre Group to Present Newsies, The Wiz Live!, More at Drive-In Cinema

Sunset Cinema will launch July 10 with the filmed Disney stage musical, starring Jeremy Jordan and Kara Lindsay.

Theatre fans will get a treat this summer when Berkshire Theatre Group presents Newsies, The Wiz Live!, and more at its new Sunset Cinema drive-in movie theatre. The outdoor arena will follow all social distancing guidelines and hygiene protocols to maintain the healthy and safety of all patrons and workers.

The screenings begin July 10 with Disney’s Newsies: The Broadway Musical!, held in the parking lot of the Taconic High School in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. Gates open at 6:30 PM ET with a planned movie start time for 8:30 PM.

The filmed musical, about paperboys trying to start a union at the turn of the 20th century, stars Jeremy Jordan, Kara Lindsay, Ben Fankhauser, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Aisha De Haas, and Tommy Bracco. Featuring a book by Harvey Fierstein, music by Alan Menken, and lyrics by Jack Feldman, the Disney on Broadway musical took home 2012 Tony Awards for Best Choreography (Christopher Gattelli) and Best Original Score (Menken and Feldman).

"Newsies feels so right for this time and for our community," said BTG Artistic Director Kate Maguire. "The world's oldest paperboy statue is in Great Barrington [also in the Berkshires], a tribute to the newspaper industry. Our community deserves to be entertained, and we are finding ways that will be safe and uplift our summer soul."

The calendar continues with The Wiz Live! July 10 and Jurassic Park July 16. Two additional titles to be announced at a later date will play July 17 and 18. Starring Shanice Williams as Dorothy, Queen Latifah as The Wiz, Amber Riley as Addaperle, and David Alan Grier as The Cowardly Lion, The Wiz Live! premiered on NBC in 2015.

