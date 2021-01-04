Bernadette Peters, David Hyde Pierce, More Tapped for Jerry Herman Tribute From Pasadena Playhouse

By Ryan McPhee
Jan 04, 2021
 
The revue will feature some of the late composer’s tunes heard in such shows as Hello, Dolly!, Mame, and La Cage aux Folles.
Bernadette Peters and David Hyde Pierce

Pasadena Playhouse will pay tribute to the late composer of Hello, Dolly!, Mame, and La Cage aux Folles with You I Like: A Musical Celebration of Jerry Herman.

Conceived and music directed by Andy Einhorn, the revue will be available to stream January 10. A live virtual opening night will also take place that night, with guests including Bernadette Peters and David Hyde Pierce (both seen in the recent Broadway revival of Hello, Dolly!, for which Einhorn also took the podium).

READ: Broadway Pays Tribute to Master Hit Maker Jerry Herman

"These themes are who Jerry Herman was as both an artist and as a man," Einhorn says of the composer’s beloved tunes. "Jerry Herman was joy personified. He wrote shows that sparked joy, brought out positivity in the face of adversity, granted his characters second chances, and reinforced the love of family and life. He left a piece of himself in everything he wrote, and may these treasures bring some joy and comfort to everyone during these uncertain and challenging times."

The digital show, available through February 7 on the venue’s PlayhouseLive platform, will feature performances by Olivier winner Lesli Margherita (Matilda), Ashley Blanchet (Frozen), Nicholas Christopher (Hamilton), Andrea Ross (The Sound of Music), and Ryan Vona (Once).

For tickets and more information, visit PlayhouseLive.org.

