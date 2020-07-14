Bernadette Peters Gives a Sneak Preview of the Upcoming Virtual Broadway Barks

By Dan Meyer
Jul 14, 2020
 
The adoption special will take place online this year with shelters from all over the country.

Three-time Tony recipient Bernadette Peters appeared on Live With Kelly and Ryan July 14 ahead of Broadway Barks Across America to give a sneak preview of the virtual event July 16. Check it out above.

Peters shared that among the highlights fans can look forward to is a re-staging of "Put On Your Sunday Clothes" from Hello, Dolly!. The number will be performed online rather than in Shubert Alley, where Broadway Barks of years past have taken place.

In addition, the Broadway star traded quarantine dog stories with Kelly Ripa, saying her dog walks around in a kimono, smoking cigarettes, and asking where dinner is. "Mine drinks martinis," Ripa replied.

The annual dog and cat adoption event, co-founded by Peters and the late Mary Tyler Moore, goes digital due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Among the celebrities scheduled to appear are Hugh Jackman, Audra McDonald, and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Look Back at Broadway Barks Over the Years

Look Back at Broadway Barks Over the Years

69 PHOTOS
Broadway_Barks_Lookback_HR
Neil Patrick Harris, 2004 Courtesy of Broadway Barks
Broadway_Barks_Lookback_HR
Laura Linney, 2004 Courtesy of Broadway Barks
Broadway_Barks_Lookback_HR
Swoosie Kurtz, 2004 Courtesy of Broadway Barks
Broadway_Barks_Lookback_HR
Eric Stoltz, 2004 Courtesy of Broadway Barks
Broadway_Barks_Lookback_HR
Elizabeth Berkley, 2004 Courtesy of Broadway Barks
Broadway_Barks_Lookback_HR
Bernadette Peters, Keegan-Michael Key, and Mary Tyler Moore, 2006 Courtesy of Broadway Barks
Broadway_Barks_Lookback_HR
Russell Tovey and Jacob Young, 2006 Courtesy of Broadway Barks
Broadway_Barks_Lookback_HR
Christine Ebersole, 2006 Courtesy of Broadway Barks
Broadway_Barks_Lookback_HR
Cheyenne Jackson, Kerry Butler, Laura Bell Bundy, Orfeh, and Andy Karl, 2007 Courtesy of Broadway Barks
Broadway_Barks_Lookback_HR
Laura Bell Bundy, 2007 Courtesy of Broadway Barks
