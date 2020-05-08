Bernadette Peters, Jennifer Holliday, and More Join Broadway Does Mother's Day Benefit

The digital variety show will benefit Broadway Cares’ COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund.

More stars have signed on to lend their talents to the upcoming digital variety show this Mother's Day. With proceeds benefiting Broadway Cares’ COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund, the one-time event will feature guest appearances and performances, as well as sketches from 15 Broadway shows including Moulin Rouge!, Ain’t Too Proud, Sing Street, and Jagged Little Pill.

Produced by Megan Loughran and Stanley Bahorek, Broadway Does Mother's Day will be streamed May 10 at 3 PM ET at BroadwayDoesMothersDay.com.

Joining the lineup of performers are Annaleigh Ashford, Linda Benanti, Denée Benton, Liz Callaway, Miguel Cervantes, Linda Cho, Jenn Colella, Lilli and Eddie Cooper, Lea DeLaria, Victor Garber, Leah C. Gardiner, Ann Harada, Jennifer Holliday, Robyn Hurder, Sheryl Kaller, Ryan Kasprzak, Kylie Kuioka, Michael McElroy, Bonnie Milligan, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Anisha Nagarajan, Manu Narayanm, Bernadette Peters, Greg Anthony Rassen, Amanda Spooner, Lexi Underwood, Jason Williams, NaTasha Yvette Williams, and Shahadi Wright Joseph. Members of the casts of Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations, Beetlejuice, Come From Away, Dear Evan Hansen, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, and Sing Street will also make special appearances.

They join the previously announced Jill Abramovitz, Kate Baldwin, Jenni Barber, Laura Benanti, Betty Buckley, Carolee Carmello, Victoria Clark, Chuck Cooper, Claybourne Elder, Eden Espinosa, Beanie Feldstein, Harvey Fierstein, Mandy Gonzalez, Celia Rose Gooding, Molly Griggs, James Monroe Iglehart, Judy Kaye, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Raymond J. Lee, Lesli Margherita, Ellyn Marie Marsh, Alexis Michelle, Vanessa Williams, Betsy Wolfe, and LaChanze, plus sketches from Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Jagged Little Pill, Company, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Chicago, Diana, Mean Girls, Girl from the North Country, Six, and Mrs. Doubtfire.

BC/EFA's emergency fund provides urgent health care and immediate financial assistance to theatre and entertainment professionals impacted by the pandemic. Donations can be made via this link.

The writing team for Broadway Does Mother’s Day is made up of Comedy Central's Hannah Friedman, Megan Loughran (F Theory), Jessica Poter (Modern Family), Jill Twiss (Last Week Tonight), Kate Wetherhead (Submissions Only), and Jed Resnick (Avenue Q).

The show is directed by Ashley Rodbro (Hamilton, Moulin Rouge!), features music supervision by Andy Einhorn (Hello, Dolly!), and is produced by Stephanie Cowan, Erica Rotstein, Heather Shields, and Paul Wontorek alongside general manager Kyle Bonder and in association with Jessica Ryan and Broadway Unlocked. Casting is by Jason Styres and Andrea Zee.

