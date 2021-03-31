Bernadette Peters Will Host 2nd Virtual Edition of Broadway Barks

The 23rd installment of the annual pet adoption event, founded by Peters and the late Mary Tyler Moore, will stream in May.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the 23rd annual Broadway Barks, the annual dog and cat adoption event co-founded by Bernadette Peters and the late Mary Tyler Moore, will again be held virtually.

Broadway Barks Across America is scheduled for May 23 at 7 PM ET. Three-time Tony recipient Peters will host the stream, featuring adoptable pets from shelters presented by animal loving celebrities from across the country.

Celebrity and shelter participants will be announced at a later date. Last year's celebrities included Alec Baldwin, Carol Burnett, Betty Buckley, Danny Burstein, Michael Cerveris, Kristin Chenoweth, Victoria Clark, Alan Cumming, Ted Danson, Ariana DeBose, Raúl Esparza, Gloria Estefan, Sutton Foster, Victor Garber, Whoopi Goldberg, Jeff Goldblum, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Joel Grey, Josh Groban, Jake Gyllenhaal, Julie Halston, Jon Hamm, Emmylou Harris, Sean Hayes, Hugh Jackman, Nathan Lane, Laura Linney, Rebecca Luker, Audra McDonald, Malcolm McDowell, Laurie Metcalf, Bette Midler, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Rita Moreno, Bebe Neuwirth, Alex Newell, Kelli O'Hara, Mandy Patinkin, Randy Rainbow, Andrew Rannells, John Stamos, Mary Steenburgen, Will Swenson, Michael Urie, Nia Vardalos, Adrienne Warren, Vanessa Williams, Laura Benanti, Michael Cerveris, Carol Kane, Andy Karl, Kelli O’Hara, Orfeh, and Ben Vereen.

Funds raised go to the participating shelters. For more information, visit BroadwayBarks.com.

