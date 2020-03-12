Bernhardt/Hamlet Canceled, Man of God Halted at the Geffen Playhouse

By Dan Meyer
Mar 12, 2020
 
The Los Angeles venue is the latest to shutter its doors due to coronavirus COVID-19.
The Geffen Playhouse has canceled its upcoming production of Bernhardt/Hamlet and halted performances of Man of God due to the coronavirus COVID-19. Broadway alum Diane Venora was set to star in the Theresa Rebeck play while performances for the Anna Moench drama had begun March 3 at the Los Angeles area venue.

"In response to the evolving circumstances surrounding COVID-19, our organization is taking immediate, proactive steps to ensure the safety, health, and well-being of our patrons, staff, and all Geffen Playhouse visitors," the company said in a statement. "We will continue to monitor the situation closely in the event we need to make additional changes."

The theatre company's annual Backstage at the Geffen fundraiser, originally scheduled for April 20, has also been postponed and will be rescheduled at a later date. Earlier this week, the Geffen had announced its 2020–2021 season, which includes the West Coast premiere of The Inheritance and a Bryan Cranston-directed production of a title to be announced.

