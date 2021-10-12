Bess Wohl Is Adapting Lillian Hellman’s The Children’s Hour for TV

toggle menu
toggle search form
Film & TV News   Bess Wohl Is Adapting Lillian Hellman’s The Children’s Hour for TV
By Dan Meyer
Oct 12, 2021
 
The limited series will expand the scope of the play.
Tony Awards_Red Carpet_2021_HR
Bess Wohl Marc J. Franklin

Tony-nominated playwright Bess Wohl is at work adapting Lillian Hellman’s The Children’s Hour as a limited TV series. The play follows two schoolmarms who are accused of a lesbian relationship by students, upending their professional and personal lives.

Deadline reports the limited series will use the real-life legal case that inspired Hellman’s work and expand upon the world of the school and the psyche of the accuser.

“Lillian Hellman has long been an inspiration, so it’s especially thrilling to be trusted to adapt her brilliant play,” Wohl (Grand Horizons) said. “I’m looking forward to building on her work and the true story that inspired it, and to sharing this complex and moving story with today’s audiences.”

The Children's Hour originally premiered on Broadway in 1934 and was revived in 1952. A film, starring Shirley MacLaine and Audrey Hepburn, hit screens in 1961. Kiera Knightley and Elisabeth Moss starred in a 2011 London staging.

Serving as executive producers will be two-time Pulitzer finalist Jon Robin Baitz and John Goldwyn with AC Studios producing alongside David Levine and Whitney Dibo of Anonymous Content.

The Children's Hour, With Keira Knightley, Elisabeth Moss, Carol Kane and Ellen Burstyn, in London

The Children's Hour, With Keira Knightley, Elisabeth Moss, Carol Kane and Ellen Burstyn, in London

Keira Knightley and Elisabeth Moss star in a new production of Lillian Hellman's The Children's Hour at the West End's Comedy Theatre. Read the Playbill.com story.

6 PHOTOS
Elisabeth Moss and Keira Knightley
Elisabeth Moss and Keira Knightley Johan Persson
Carol Kane and company
Carol Kane and company Johan Persson
Bryony Hannah and Ellen Burstyn
Bryony Hannah and Ellen Burstyn Johan Persson
Keira Knightley
Keira Knightley Johan Persson
Elisabeth Moss
Elisabeth Moss Johan Persson
Keira Knightley and Tobias Menzies
Keira Knightley and Tobias Menzies Johan Persson
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2021 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.