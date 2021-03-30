Beth Leavel, Ethan Slater, Lilli Cooper, More Tapped for Virtual Broadway by the Year Concerts

The Town Hall series goes online this spring, with three concerts highlighting different eras of musical theatre.

Town Hall’s long-running series Broadway by the Year is going digital, with three concerts—each highlighting different eras of the musical theatre canon—streaming this spring. Each will feature several stage favorites.

The lineup begins April 26 with “The Cole Porter Years,” with Tony nominees Lilli Cooper (Tootsie) and Alexander Gemignani (Carousel), Kenita Miller (Once on This Island), and jazz star Nicole Henry singing songs from such shows as Anything Goes and Kiss Me, Kate.

A spotlight on John Kander and Fred Ebb follows—including numbers from Chicago, Cabaret, and Kiss of the Spider Woman follows May 10, with a cast comprised of Tony winner Beth Leavel (The Prom), Olivier winner Ute Lemper (Chicago), Tony nominee Tony Yazbeck (On the Town), and Natascia Diaz (Man of La Mancha).

Rounding out the trilogy is a look at the works of Andrew Lloyd Webber, including international phenomena Cats and The Phantom of the Opera. Singing through his catalog will be Tony nominees Max von Essen (An American in Paris), Liz Callaway (Baby), and Ethan Slater (SpongeBob SquarePants), plus Ali Ewoldt (The Phantom of the Opera).

As is tradition, each concert will also feature a dance piece featuring choreographer Danny Gardner. Emily Larger (Billy Elliot) will also be featured in the Porter and Lloyd Webber streams. Scott Siegel will host and provide commentary, with JT Doran serving as video director and editor.

Concerts, priced at $30 each ($75 for all three), will drop at 7 PM ET on each premiere date at TheTownHall.org , where they will be available to stream for 72 hours.

