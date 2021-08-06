Beth Leavel, Telly Leung, L Morgan Lee, More Head to The O'Neill for Cabaret & Performance Conference

The series of outdoor performances concludes The Eugene O'Neill Theater Center's 2021 summer season.

The Eugene O'Neill Theater Center's 2021 Summer Season concludes with the Cabaret & Performance Conference, under the leadership of Artistic Director John McDaniel. A host of theatre favorites will take the stage in the previously announced series of seven outdoor performances, which will also include the O'Neill's Cabaret Fellows and Junior Fellows.

Following an August 5 opening night with McDaniel, Junior Fellows Director Brad Simmons, and Master Artist Teacher Lennie Watts, the lineup continues with Tony winner Beth Leavel (The Prom, The Drowsy Chaperone) August 6 and Broadway favorite Telly Leung (Aladdin, Rent) August 7.

Junior Fellows Evan Anderson, Christopher-David Caraballo, Chloé Kolbenheyer, Hugo Lehrach, Makayla O'Connor, Erich Phelps, Spencer Stanley, Arielle Sussman, and Maggie Welch will celebrate the discography of Billy Joel in two performances August 10. The following day, Cabaret Fellows Vita Drew, Matt Gittins, Mark Propst, Randy Taylor, Melissa Rostkoski, and Peggy Schwartz will showcase their talents following their mentorship experiences with McDaniel, Watts, Natalie Douglas, Barb Jungr, Faith Prince, and Betty Buckley.

Douglas takes the stage herself August 13 in a tribute to Sammy Davis Jr., and an August 14 farewell show will feature special guest L Morgan Lee (A Strange Loop).

The O'Neill will encourage but not require vaccination against COVID-19 to attend the outdoor events. For more information, visit TheONeill.org.