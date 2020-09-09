Betsy Wolfe, Clifton Duncan, Danny Burstein, More to Star in Estella Scrooge Musical

The production will be captured on stage before streaming this holiday season.

Broadway favorites Besty Wolfe, Clifton Duncan, Patrick Page, Carolee Carmello, Danny Burstein, and more will star in the upcoming streaming musical Estella Scrooge.

The production will be captured live with one person on the stage at a time. Then, the in-person performances will be merged via green screen and virtual sets. The holiday special will debut on Streaming Musicals sometime around Christmas and be subsequently made available for theatrical licensing.

With a book by Tony-winning director John Caird (Les Misérables) and music and lyrics by Tony nominee Paul Gordon (Jane Eyre), Estella Scrooge flips the script of Dickens’ beloved holiday tale A Christmas Carol by adding a modern sensibility and additional characters and storylines from Great Expectations, Little Dorritt, Bleak House, and more.

Wolfe (Waitress) stars as the title character opposite Duncan (The Play That Goes Wrong) as Philip Nickleby, with Tony nominees Page, Carmello, and Burstein as Mr. Merdle, Marla Havisham, and Ebenezer Scrooge, respectively. The cast also includes Megan McGinnis, Lauren Patten, Adam Halpin, Sarah Litzsinger, Tom Nelis, EM Grosland, Phoenix Best, David Bryant, Gabrielle Reid, Samuel Lee Roberts, Michael Francis McBride, Michele Lee, Kristen Faith Oei , William Youmans, Kevyn Morrow, Willow McCarthy, Brooklyn Shuck, and Joziyah Jean-Felix.

Serving on the creative team are musical supervisor Brad Haak, director of photography and editor Tyler Milliron, production art designer Zach Wilson, costume designer Somie Pak, hair and makeup designer Dena Olivieri, props designer by Katherine White, and choreographer Natalie Lomonte, with casting by Tara Rubin Casting.

Estella Scrooge is produced by Michael Jackowitz of Witzend Productions, David Bryant and Michael Alden with executive producer Kevin Surace, Allan Herzog and Jeffrey Grove, and Streaming Musical’s Tom Polum and Stacia Fernandez.