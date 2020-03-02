Betsy Wolfe Expecting Daughter in the Spring

Waitress star Betsy Wolfe and her husband, horn player Adam Krauthamer, are expecting a daughter in May.
"We’re adding a little more love to our family! Very excited for new adventures with our baby girl in May,"
wrote Wolfe on Instagram.
Wolfe and Krauthamer,
who tied the knot in 2017, met during the 2014 Broadway production of (she played Ellen, he was in the orchestra). Bullets Over Broadway
Prior to starring as Jenna in
Waitress in 2017, Wolfe made her Broadway debut in and starred alongside 110 in the Shade Sherie Rene Scott in Everyday Rapture. She played the dual role of Rosa Bud/Miss Deirdre Peregrine in the Roundabout Theatre Company revival of in 2012 and in 2016 played Cordelia in the revival of The Mystery of Edwin Drood . Falsettos
Celebrate Betsy Wolfe on the Stage as She Gets Ready to Step Into
Waitress
Celebrate Betsy Wolfe on the Stage as She Gets Ready to Step Into
Waitress
The actor celebrates her birthday June 1.
18 PHOTOS
Lindsay Mendez, Sherie Rene Scott, and Betsy Wolfe in
Everyday Rapture
Carol Rosegg
Betsy Wolfe, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Colin Donnell, Celia Keenan-Bolger, and Adam Grupper in
Merrily We Roll Along at New York City Center
Joan Marcus
Betsy Wolfe in
The Mystery of Edwin Drood
Joan Marcus
Betsy Wolfe and Will Chase in
The Mystery of Edwin Drood
Joan Marcus
Andy Karl, Gregg Edelman, Jessie Mueller, and Betsy Wolfe in
The Mystery of Edwin Drood
Joan Marcus
Betsy Wolfe in
Die Fledermaus at the Metropolitan Opera
Betsy Wolfe and Christopher Maltman in
Die Fledermaus at the Metropolitan Opera
Betsy Wolfe and Cast in
Die Fledermaus at the Metropolitan Opera
Adam Kantor and Betsy Wolfe in
The Last Five Years
Betsy Wolfe in
The Last Five Years
Joan Marcus