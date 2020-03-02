Betsy Wolfe Expecting Daughter in the Spring

By Playbill Staff
Mar 02, 2020
 
The Waitress star and her husband, horn player Adam Krauthamer, announced the news via Instagram.
Waitress star Betsy Wolfe and her husband, horn player Adam Krauthamer, are expecting a daughter in May.

"We’re adding a little more love to our family! Very excited for new adventures with our baby girl in May," wrote Wolfe on Instagram.

Wolfe and Krauthamer, who tied the knot in 2017, met during the 2014 Broadway production of Bullets Over Broadway (she played Ellen, he was in the orchestra).

Prior to starring as Jenna in Waitress in 2017, Wolfe made her Broadway debut in 110 in the Shade and starred alongside Sherie Rene Scott in Everyday Rapture. She played the dual role of Rosa Bud/Miss Deirdre Peregrine in the Roundabout Theatre Company revival of The Mystery of Edwin Drood in 2012 and in 2016 played Cordelia in the revival of Falsettos.

Celebrate Betsy Wolfe on the Stage as She Gets Ready to Step Into Waitress

The actor celebrates her birthday June 1.

18 PHOTOS
Lindsay Mendez, Sherie Rene Scott and Betsy Wolfe in <i>Everyday Rapture</i>
Lindsay Mendez, Sherie Rene Scott, and Betsy Wolfe in Everyday Rapture Carol Rosegg
Betsy Wolfe, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Colin Donnell, Celia Keenan-Bolger, and Adam Grupper
Betsy Wolfe, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Colin Donnell, Celia Keenan-Bolger, and Adam Grupper in Merrily We Roll Along at New York City Center Joan Marcus
Rosa Bud, originally played by Betsy Wolfe, was chosen as the killer more times than any other character.
Betsy Wolfe in The Mystery of Edwin Drood Joan Marcus
Betsy Wolfe and Will Chase in The Mystery of Edwin Drood.
Betsy Wolfe and Will Chase in The Mystery of Edwin Drood Joan Marcus
Andy Karl, Gregg Edelman, Jessie Mueller, and Betsy Wolfe in <i>The Mystery of Edwin Drood</i>
Andy Karl, Gregg Edelman, Jessie Mueller, and Betsy Wolfe in The Mystery of Edwin Drood Joan Marcus
Betsy Wolfe
Betsy Wolfe in Die Fledermaus at the Metropolitan Opera
Betsy Wolfe and Christopher Maltman
Betsy Wolfe and Christopher Maltman in Die Fledermaus at the Metropolitan Opera
Betsy Wolfe and Cast
Betsy Wolfe and Cast in Die Fledermaus at the Metropolitan Opera
Adam Kantor and Betsy Wolfe
Adam Kantor and Betsy Wolfe in The Last Five Years
Betsy Wolfe
Betsy Wolfe in The Last Five Years Joan Marcus
