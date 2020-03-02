Betsy Wolfe Expecting Daughter in the Spring

The Waitress star and her husband, horn player Adam Krauthamer, announced the news via Instagram.

Waitress star Betsy Wolfe and her husband, horn player Adam Krauthamer, are expecting a daughter in May.

"We’re adding a little more love to our family! Very excited for new adventures with our baby girl in May," wrote Wolfe on Instagram.

Wolfe and Krauthamer, who tied the knot in 2017, met during the 2014 Broadway production of Bullets Over Broadway (she played Ellen, he was in the orchestra).

Prior to starring as Jenna in Waitress in 2017, Wolfe made her Broadway debut in 110 in the Shade and starred alongside Sherie Rene Scott in Everyday Rapture. She played the dual role of Rosa Bud/Miss Deirdre Peregrine in the Roundabout Theatre Company revival of The Mystery of Edwin Drood in 2012 and in 2016 played Cordelia in the revival of Falsettos.

