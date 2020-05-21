Betsy Wolfe Gives Birth to Baby Girl

The Waitress star and her husband, horn player Adam Krauthamer, shared the news via Instagram.

Waitress star Betsy Wolfe and her husband, horn player Adam Krauthamer, shared the news of their daughter's birth on May 20. Wolfe and Krauthamer, who tied the knot in 2017, met during the 2014 Broadway production of Bullets Over Broadway (she played Ellen, he was in the orchestra).

"Meet Poppy, our beautiful baby girl and quarantine pal for life," wrote Wolfe on Instagram. See the post below.

Prior to starring as Jenna in Waitress in 2017, Wolfe made her Broadway debut in 110 in the Shade and starred alongside Sherie Rene Scott in Everyday Rapture. She played the dual role of Rosa Bud/Miss Deirdre Peregrine in the Roundabout Theatre Company revival of The Mystery of Edwin Drood in 2012 and in 2016 played Cordelia in the revival of Falsettos.

