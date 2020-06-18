Bette Midler, Patti LuPone, More Join Fran Drescher's Virtual Cabaret Spectacular

Cabaret & Concert News   Bette Midler, Patti LuPone, More Join Fran Drescher's Virtual Cabaret Spectacular
By Dan Meyer
Jun 18, 2020
 
The leading ladies will perform at the June 21 concert alongside a host of Broadway favorites.
Bette Midler, Patti LuPone, and Fran Drescher
Tony winners Bette Midler and Patti LuPone are set to perform during Fran Drescher's Virtual Cabaret Spectacular June 21. The event features live performances, comedy, and stories of inspiration.

Fran Drescher's Virtual Cabaret Spectacular will stream live at 3 PM ET on CancerSchmancer.org.

Olivier winner Lesli Margherita, Steven Weber, Judy Gold, and Ann Hampton Callaway are also on the lineup. Drescher's The Nanny co-star Renée Taylor, who played Fran Fine's mother Sylvia, will partake in the festivities, too.

Cancer Schmancer was founded by Drescher after publishing her book of the same name, chronicling her own battle with cancer. The organization aims to transform the nation’s current health care system using a three-pronged approach of prevention, early detection, and policy change.

Drescher is a Broadway alum, playing Madame in the 2013 revival of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella. More recently, it was announced that the star was working on a stage version of The Nanny for the Great White Way with a script by Drescher and a score by Emmy-winning Crazy Ex-Girlfriend songwriters Rachel Bloom and the late Adam Schlesinger.

