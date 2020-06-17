Bette Midler, Sarah Paulson, Issa Rae, More Will Star in Paul Rudnick's Coastal Elites for HBO

The September special will be produced entirely under quarantine.

Paul Rudnick’s comic satire Coastal Elites, featuring an array of characters from New York to Los Angeles coping with politics and the pandemic, will air on HBO in September.

Produced entirely under quarantine, this series of confessionals from five main characters will star Tony winner Bette Midler (Hello, Dolly!), Kaitlyn Dever (Unbelievable), Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek), Emmy winner Sarah Paulson (American Crime Story), and Issa Rae (Insecure). Jay Roach (Bombshell, All the Way) directs.

Rudnick (Jeffrey, the upcoming musical adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada) and Roach executive produce along with Tony winner Jeffrey Seller (Hamilton, In the Heights), Flody Suarez (Rise, The Cher Show), Scott Chaloff, and Michelle Graham (Bombshell).