Bette Midler, Sarah Paulson, Issa Rae, More Will Star in Paul Rudnick's Coastal Elites for HBO

toggle menu
toggle search form
Film & TV News   Bette Midler, Sarah Paulson, Issa Rae, More Will Star in Paul Rudnick's Coastal Elites for HBO
By Andrew Gans
Jun 17, 2020
 
The September special will be produced entirely under quarantine.
Bette Midler
Bette Midler

Paul Rudnick’s comic satire Coastal Elites, featuring an array of characters from New York to Los Angeles coping with politics and the pandemic, will air on HBO in September.

Produced entirely under quarantine, this series of confessionals from five main characters will star Tony winner Bette Midler (Hello, Dolly!), Kaitlyn Dever (Unbelievable), Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek), Emmy winner Sarah Paulson (American Crime Story), and Issa Rae (Insecure). Jay Roach (Bombshell, All the Way) directs.

Rudnick (Jeffrey, the upcoming musical adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada) and Roach executive produce along with Tony winner Jeffrey Seller (Hamilton, In the Heights), Flody Suarez (Rise, The Cher Show), Scott Chaloff, and Michelle Graham (Bombshell).

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.