Betty Buckley, Laura Benanti, Michael Cerveris and More Featured in Rise Up: A Tectonic Cabaret December 9

The benefit concert for Tectonic Theater Project is helmed by Artistic Director Moisés Kaufman.

An all-star lineup takes to the virtual stage for Tectonic Theater Project's annual benefit cabaret. This year's concert, Rise Up: A Tectonic Cabaret, is presented online via Tectonic's YouTube Channel, December 9 at 7 PM ET.

The event is hosted by Daniel Beaty, Kathleen Chalfant, Diego Chiri and Judy Shepard, with Tectonic Artistic Director and Founder Moisés Kaufman at the helm. Performers include Tony Award winners Laura Benanti (Gypsy, My Fair Lady), Micheal Cerveris (Fun Home, Sweeney Todd), and Nikki M. James (The Book of Mormon, Les Misérables), with special appearances from Shia LeBeouf, Ellen Burstyn, Michael Emerson, Raúl Esparza, Jane Fonda, Judith Light, Cynthia Nixon, Billy Porter, Zachary Quinto, Samira Wiley, and BD Wong. Tony Award winner Betty Buckley (Cats, Sunset Boulevard) opens the show.

Tectonic Theater Project is a not-for-profit theater company based in New York City. The company has created and staged over 20 plays and musicals, including Kaufman's Gross Indecency: The Three Trials of Oscar Wilde, The Laramie Project, Doug Wright's Pulitzer-winning I Am My Own Wife and Kaufman's Tony Award-winning 33 Variations starring Jane Fonda. Mr. Kaufman also co-wrote and directed the Emmy Award-nominated HBO film adaptation of The Laramie Project.

Proceeds from the cabaret will benefit the theatre's development of new works and education programs through The Moment Work Institute. RSVP for free access to the event at TectonicTheaterProject.org.