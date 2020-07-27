Betty Buckley, Patricia Clarkson, Wendell Pierce, More to Pay Tribute to Tennessee Williams

The Tennessee Williams & New Orleans Literary Festival will host the online event July 31.

A host of stage and screen favorites will take part in The Kindness of Strangers, an online event celebrating Tennessee Williams set for July 31 at 8 PM ET. The roster will include Betty Buckley, Michael Cerveris, Patricia Clarkson, Wendell Pierce, and Kathleen Turner; New Orleans native Bryan Batt will host.

Rounding out the cast are Brenda Currin, Alison Fraser, John Goodman, Rodney Hicks, Corey Johnson, Ti Martin, and Harry Shearer, as well as 20 New Orleans-based actors.

The free event will be available to stream at tennesseewilliams.net for two weeks after premiering. Viewers are encouraged to donate to the Tennessee Williams & New Orleans Literary Festival, founded in 1986 to commemorate the playwright.

The annual festival was initially set to take place in March as in years past, though this year’s proceedings were put on hold due to the ongoing pandemic.