Betty Buckley to Offer New Virtual Song/Monologue Master Classes This Spring

The Tony-winning actor is offering another round of classes for both new students and alumni of her previous workshops.

Tony Award winner Betty Buckley will offer a new set of virtual master classes with T. Schreiber Studio beginning later this month.

New Student Master Classes, designed for singers and actors who have not previously worked with the Tony winner, will be presented Wednesday evenings from 6:30 PM until 10 PM beginning April 21 and continuing through May 19. Alumni Master Classes will be offered Tuesday evenings beginning April 20 and continuing through May 18 or Thursdays from April 22 through May 20, also from 6:30 PM until 10 PM.

In December, Buckley presented a virtual concert featuring the work of students from her online classes to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. A recent round of master classes took place earlier this year.

Buckley was most recently seen as Dolly Gallagher Levi in the national tour of the Tony-winning revival of Hello, Dolly!. The Texas native won a Tony Award for her performance as Grizabella in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cats and later earned another nomination for her work in the musical Triumph of Love. She starred in both the London and New York productions of Sunset Boulevard, earning an Olivier nomination for her take on the ill-fated silent-screen star Norma Desmond. London audiences have also enjoyed Buckley's work in Promises, Promises and Dear World, and her other Broadway credits include Carrie, Song & Dance, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, 1776, and Promises, Promises.

Those interested can take classes as a full participant or an observer. Click here to apply for the master classes, or email Sally@tschreiber.org at T. Schreiber Studio for more information.

