Betty Buckley to Teach Virtual Master Classes

toggle menu
toggle search form
Playbill Universe   Betty Buckley to Teach Virtual Master Classes
By Andrew Gans
Oct 26, 2020
 
The Tony-winning actor is offering classes for both new students and alumni of her previous workshops.
Betty Buckley
Betty Buckley

Tony Award winner Betty Buckley will offer virtual master classes with T. Schreiber Studio beginning in November.

New Student Master Classes, designed for singers and actors who have not previously worked with the Tony winner, will be presented Wednesday evenings from 6:30 PM until 10 PM beginning November 4 through December 9 (no class November 25). Alumni Master Classes will be offered Tuesday evenings from 6:30 PM until 10 PM beginning November 2 and continuing through December 8. (A waiting list is available for Thursday evenings November 5–December 10.)

Texas native Buckley, recently seen in an acclaimed performance as Dolly Gallagher Levi in the national tour of the Tony-winning revival of Hello, Dolly!, won a Tony Award for her performance as Grizabella in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cats, later earning another nomination for her work in the musical Triumph of Love. She starred in both the London and New York productions of Sunset Boulevard, earning an Olivier nomination for her take on the ill-fated silent-screen star Norma Desmond. London audiences have also enjoyed Buckley's work in Promises, Promises and Dear World, and her other Broadway credits include Carrie, Song & Dance, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, 1776, and Promises, Promises.

13 Betty Buckley Videos Getting Us Through #StayatHome

Click here to apply for the master classes or email Sally@tschreiber.org at T. Schreiber Studio for more information.

From 1776 to Hello, Dolly!: Celebrating the Greatest Stage Moments of Betty Buckley

From 1776 to Hello, Dolly!: Celebrating the Greatest Stage Moments of Betty Buckley

45 PHOTOS
1776_Broadway_Production_Photos_1969_Betty_Buckley_William_Daniels_Howard_Da_Silva_01_HR.jpg
Betty Buckley, William Daniels, and Howard Da Silva in 1776 Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Betty Buckley in <i>1776</I>
Betty Buckley in 1776
1776_Broadway_Production_Photos_1969_William_Daniels_Howard_Da_Silva_Betty_Buckley_Ken_Howard_HR.jpg
William Daniels, Howard Da Silva, Betty Buckley, and Ken Howard in 1776 Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Betty Buckley and James Congdon in London's <i>Promises, Promises</i>
Betty Buckley and James Congdon in London's Promises, Promises
Tony Roberts and Betty Buckley in London's <i>Promises, Promises</i>
Tony Roberts and Betty Buckley in London's Promises, Promises
Jack Kruschen, Tony Roberts and Betty Buckley in London's <i>Promises, Promises</i>
Jack Kruschen, Tony Roberts, and Betty Buckley in London's Promises, Promises
Betty Buckley and Michael Rupert in <i>Pippin</i>
Betty Buckley and Michael Rupert in Pippin Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Betty Buckley and Michael Rupert in <i>Pippin</i>
Betty Buckley and Michael Rupert in Pippin Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Cats_Broadway_Production_Photo_1982_Betty Buckley2_HR.jpg
Betty Buckley in Cats Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Cats_Broadway_Production_Photo_1982_Betty Buckley_HR.jpg
Betty Buckley and cast in Cats Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Share
Click Here for Playbill’s Theatre Coverage,
Resources, and More During
the Coronavirus Shutdown
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.