Betty Buckley to Teach Virtual Master Classes

The Tony-winning actor is offering classes for both new students and alumni of her previous workshops.

Tony Award winner Betty Buckley will offer virtual master classes with T. Schreiber Studio beginning in November.

New Student Master Classes, designed for singers and actors who have not previously worked with the Tony winner, will be presented Wednesday evenings from 6:30 PM until 10 PM beginning November 4 through December 9 (no class November 25). Alumni Master Classes will be offered Tuesday evenings from 6:30 PM until 10 PM beginning November 2 and continuing through December 8. (A waiting list is available for Thursday evenings November 5–December 10.)

Texas native Buckley, recently seen in an acclaimed performance as Dolly Gallagher Levi in the national tour of the Tony-winning revival of Hello, Dolly!, won a Tony Award for her performance as Grizabella in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cats, later earning another nomination for her work in the musical Triumph of Love. She starred in both the London and New York productions of Sunset Boulevard, earning an Olivier nomination for her take on the ill-fated silent-screen star Norma Desmond. London audiences have also enjoyed Buckley's work in Promises, Promises and Dear World, and her other Broadway credits include Carrie, Song & Dance, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, 1776, and Promises, Promises.

Click here to apply for the master classes or email Sally@tschreiber.org at T. Schreiber Studio for more information.

