Betty Buckley Will Offer Virtual Song/Monologue Master Class

The Tony-winning actor is offering a new round of classes for both new students and alumni of her previous workshops.

Tony Award winner Betty Buckley will offer a new set of virtual master classes with T. Schreiber Studio beginning January 20.

New Student Master Classes, designed for singers and actors who have not previously worked with the Tony winner, will be presented Wednesday evenings from 6:30 PM until 10 PM beginning January 20 and continuing through February 17. Alumni Master Classes will be offered Tuesday evenings beginning January 19 and continuing through February 17 or Thursdays from January 21 through February 18, both from 6:30 PM until 10 PM.

In December Buckley presented a virtual concert featuring the work of students from her online classes to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Texas native Buckley, recently seen in an acclaimed performance as Dolly Gallagher Levi in the national tour of the Tony-winning revival of Hello, Dolly!, won a Tony Award for her performance as Grizabella in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cats, later earning another nomination for her work in the musical Triumph of Love. She starred in both the London and New York productions of Sunset Boulevard, earning an Olivier nomination for her take on the ill-fated silent-screen star Norma Desmond. London audiences have also enjoyed Buckley's work in Promises, Promises and Dear World, and her other Broadway credits include Carrie, Song & Dance, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, 1776, and Promises, Promises.

13 Betty Buckley Videos Getting Us Through #StayatHome

Those interested can take classes as a full participant or an observer. Click here to apply for the master classes or email Sally@tschreiber.org at T. Schreiber Studio for more information.



From 1776 to Hello, Dolly!: Celebrating the Greatest Stage Moments of Betty Buckley From 1776 to Hello, Dolly!: Celebrating the Greatest Stage Moments of Betty Buckley 45 PHOTOS



