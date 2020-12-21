Betty Buckley's Master Class Students Offer Virtual Concert Benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS December 21

The students are part of the Tony winner's Song & Monologue online class at T. Schreiber Studio.

Tony winner Betty Buckley presents a virtual concert featuring the work of students from her online Song & Monologue Master Class at T. Schreiber Studio December 21 to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

The 7:30 PM ET concert is available by clicking here.

Performers, who have been studying in Buckley’s online Zoom workshops throughout the pandemic, include Aron Bederson, Kamerann Burney, Ashley Butler, David Connolly, Ryan Deal, Terri Dierkes, Terry Farley, Randolph Geers, Irene Gerakas, Paul Greene, Liz Gurland, Regina Ippolito, Sabine Meyer, Molly Mustonen, Scott Nelson, Joanne Ray, and Deanna Surber.

Proceeds will provide groceries and medication, health care, and hope for those in need this holiday season. Make a donation by visiting BroadwayCares.org/Betty2020.

Buckley said in a statement, "It's been a privilege to have a continuity of months to share with these wonderful performers the tools taught to me by my great teachers. It's been such a touchstone of hope and creativity to meet with them twice a week during these difficult times. I'm so happy for everyone and the growth they all have made. We are thrilled to share the work of these wonderful storytellers in a virtual concert on to benefit Broadway Cares."

Concert video editing is by Laurie Green.

Texas native Buckley, recently seen in an acclaimed performance as Dolly Gallagher Levi in the national tour of the Tony-winning revival of Hello, Dolly!, won a Tony Award for her performance as Grizabella in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cats, later earning another nomination for her work in the musical Triumph of Love. She starred in both the London and New York productions of Sunset Boulevard, earning an Olivier nomination for her take on the ill-fated silent-screen star Norma Desmond. London audiences have also enjoyed Buckley's work in Promises, Promises and Dear World, and her other Broadway credits include Carrie, Song & Dance, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, and 1776.

