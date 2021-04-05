Tony Recipient Bill Berloni Shares What to Expect From His Tails From The Stage

By Playbill Staff
Apr 05, 2021
 
Spoiler alert: there will be dogs in this Playbill Experience event.
Bill Berloni is a widely recognized expert in animal behavior, known for his dedication to animal rescue work, and with more than twenty Broadway credits to his name. Those credits include three productions of Annie as well as the 2019 Tony Award winner for Best Play The Ferryman. In 2011, he was awarded a Tony Honor for Excellence in Theatre for his work training animals on stage.

In his new Playbill Experience event, Tails From The Stage, audiences will meet Bill and his cuddly animal companions, hear stories from the stage, learn what it takes to work with animals in a live setting, and virtually interact with his friends—both furry and human!

Find out more about what to expect in the words of Berloni himself below, and click here to find out more or buy tickets to a performance.

What can audiences expect from Tails From The Stage?
An inside look to the world of theatrical animal training and some fun, never-heard-before stories from Broadway shows I worked on.

What will surprise audiences about Tails From The Stage?
How rescued animals became Broadway stars!

How does the virtual element enhance this event?
The virtual event gives the audience a chance to reach out in real time with questions and comments. And it’s live!

Do you ever have any special guests in your events? Tell us about them!
For each of my Tails from the Stage, we will feature my Broadway shows and have someone from the original company who worked with the animals joining me.

What would be the ideal drink or snack pairing for this event?
The perfect treat would be any thing you would find at a Broadway concession area and healthy treats for your dog.

Audra McDonald and Bill Berloni Audition Canine Co-Stars for Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill

Audra McDonald and Bill Berloni Audition Canine Co-Stars for Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill

Five-time Tony Award-winning actress Audra McDonald will return to Broadway as Billie Holiday in Lanie Robertson's play with music, Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill, which will begin performances March 25 at Circle in the Square. McDonald and famed animal trainer Bill Berloni held auditions March 11 in search of the right pooch to join her onstage.

