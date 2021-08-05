Bill Camp, Elizabeth Marvel, Ato Blankson-Wood to Star in Off-Broadway and Audible Revival of Long Day’s Journey Into Night

By Ryan McPhee
Aug 05, 2021
 
Tony nominee Robert O’Hara will direct the Eugene O’Neill epic at the Minetta Lane Theatre in 2022.
Bill Camp, Elizabeth Marvel, and Ato Blankson-Wood.jpg
Bill Camp, Elizabeth Marvel, and Ato Blankson-Wood

After tackling Tennessee Williams’ A Streetcar Named Desire together, Robert O’Hara and Audible Theater will collaborate on another classic American drama: Long Day’s Journey Into Night. Tony nominee O’Hara (Slave Play) will direct a revival of the Eugene O’Neill epic at the Minetta Lane Theatre (Audible’s Off-Broadway home) in early 2022; an audio version will subsequently be released on the platform.

Starring as the Tyrones will be Tony nominee Bill Camp (HBO’s The Night Of, The Crucible) as James, Obie winner Elizabeth Marvel (Marvel’s Helstrom, King Lear) as Mary, and current Slave Play Tony nominee Ato Blankson-Wood as Edmund. Casting for the role of Jamie will be announced later.

Performances will run January 11–February 20.
The production will also feature sets and costumes by Clint Ramos, lighting by Alex Jainchill, sound design by Palmer Hefferan, projection design by Yee Eun Nam, and casting by Victor Vazquez of X Casting. Clarissa Marie Ligon serves as stage manager.

