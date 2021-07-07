Bill Condon Will Direct New Movie Adaptation of Guys and Dolls

The film is being produced by TriStar Pictures.

One of Hollywood's most popular stage-to-screen filmmakers is taking on another Broadway project. Oscar-winning screenwriter Bill Condon will direct a new adaptation of Guys and Dolls for TriStar Pictures, which picked up the rights in 2019.

Deadline reports Nicole Brown and Shary Shirazi will oversee Guys and Dolls for TriStar along with previously announced producers John Goldwyn and Marc Toberoff. Casting and a timeline will be announced at a later date.

The musical, featuring a score by Frank Loesser and a book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows, follows a fly-by-night gambler who attempts to woo a Salvation Army missioner for a $1,000 bet. Meanwhile, a beleaguered showgirl tries to hook her fiancé of 14 years, the founder of "the oldest, established, permanent, floating crap game in New York." It has been revived on Broadway three times since its 1950 premiere.

After winning the Academy Award for his Gods and Monsters screenplay in the late '90s, Condon wrote the adaptation for the movie musical Chicago before helming Dreamgirls on screen. More recently, the auteur went behind the camera for Beauty and the Beast as director and The Greatest Showman as co-writer.

