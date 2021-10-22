Billy Crystal Stars in Mr. Saturday Night Musical at Barrington Stage Company Beginning October 22

The limited run also features Randy Graff, David Paymer, and Chasten Harmon.

The musical adaptation of Billy Crystal’s Mr. Saturday Night, featuring a score by Tony winner Jason Robert Brown and Tony nominee Amanda Green, gets a limited presentation at Barrington Stage Company. Performances run October 22–24 and 26–30 at BSC’s Boyd-Quinson Stage in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.

Crystal returns to the role of stand-up comic Buddy Young Jr., whom he played in the original 1992 Columbia Pictures film of the same name. The presentation also stars Tony winner Randy Graff (City of Angels, Les Misérables) as Buddy’s wife, Elaine Young; Oscar nominee David Paymer returning to his film role of Stan Yankelman, Buddy’s brother; Chasten Harmon as his agent, Annie Wells; and Alysha Umphress as Buddy's daughter, Susan. Rounding out the ensemble are Jordan Gelber, Brian Gonzales, and Mylinda Hull.

As previously announced , the project reunites Crystal with the film’s original co-authors, Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel, who have adapted their original screenplay. They are joined by Tony-winning composer Brown (Parade, The Bridges of Madison County) and Tony-nominated lyricist Green (Hands on a Hardbody) for the score.

Mr. Saturday Night is directed by Tony winner John Rando (Urinetown, On the Town) with music direction by David O and choreography by Ellenore Scott. The musical is presented by special arrangement with Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures.

For more information and tickets, visit BarringtonStageCo.org .

(Updated October 22, 2021)