Billy Crystal Will Star in Mr. Saturday Night Musical at Barrington Stage Company

The limited run, also featuring Randy Graff, is scheduled for October 22-30.

The musical adaptation of Billy Crystal’s Mr. Saturday Night, featuring a score by Tony winner Jason Robert Brown and Tony nominee Amanda Green, will play Barrington Stage Company for a limited presentation. Performances will run October 22–24 and 26–30 at BSC’s Boyd-Quinson Stage in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.

Crystal returns to the role of stand-up comic Buddy Young Jr., whom he played in the original 1992 Columbia Pictures film of the same name. The presentation will also star Tony winner Randy Graff (City of Angels, Les Misérables) as Buddy’s wife, Elaine Young; Oscar nominee David Paymer returning to his film role of Stan Yankelman, Buddy’s brother; and Chasten Harmon as his agent, Annie Wells. Additional casting will be announced in the coming weeks.

As previously announced , the project reunites Crystal with the film’s original co-authors, Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel, who have adapted their original screenplay. They are joined by Tony-winning composer Brown (Parade, The Bridges of Madison County) and Tony-nominated lyricist Green (Hands on a Hardbody) for the score.

Mr. Saturday Night is directed by Tony winner John Rando (Urinetown, On the Town). The production will also feature music direction by David O. The musical is presented by special arrangement with Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures.