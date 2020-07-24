Billy Porter and the Human Rights Campaign Join Forces for 2020 Election PSA

The Tony and Emmy winner sings "For What It's Worth" over footage of protests against racial injustice and oppression.

Tony and Emmy winner Billy Porter has joined forces with the Human Rights Campaign to release a PSA 100 days ahead of 2020 general election November 3. Take a look above (CW: anti-Black violence, hate speech).

Using footage of protests past and present—as well as the recent spate of racist attacks caught on videotape—the video is overlaid with a cover of "For What It's Worth" sung by Porter and audio from HRC President Alphonso David’s speech at the organization's 2019 National Dinner.

“The song remains as relevant today as it was when it was first released,” said Porter. “In pairing the song with Alphonso’s prophetic words about the power of seeing beyond yourself, this new video shares an important message for 2020: keep protesting, but also remember the sacrifices that have been made for our right to vote, and get yourself to the ballot box too.”

“For What It’s Worth” was originally written by Stephen Stills in 1966 at the height of the Civil Rights Movement.