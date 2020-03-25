Billy Porter, Anthony Ramos, James Monroe Iglehart, and More Unite March 25 in Support of Opening Act

The actors will appear in a virtual gathering to support the arts education organization.

Though Opening Act’s annual Play Reading has been canceled due to precautions during the current health crisis, stars like Billy Porter, Anthony Ramos, and James Monroe Iglehart will still gather virtually March 25 in support of the arts education organization.

Founded in 2000, Opening Act aims to level the playing field of arts access via partnerships with New York City schools with below average graduation rates and a lack of theatre programming. Through these partnerships, Opening Act provides a free after-school theatre program to encourage community, teach discipline, and foster leadership among these youth.

The March 25 Virtual Gathering will serve as a fundraiser in lieu of the usual Play Reading. Beginning at 6 PM, Opening Act will air a half-hour “red carpet” pre-show, hosted by Broadway’s Jared Gertner (The Book of Mormon), followed by the half-hour Gathering.

Iglehart is expected to freestyle while Aja Naomi King (How to Get Away With Murder) will recite an excerpt from a book that inspires her and director Kenny Leon (American Son) will perform a monologue, plus additional surprise guests and performances.

To attend, donate (at any level) here; supporters will receive a confirmation email with a link to join.

Opening Act will also host a raffle; supporters can purchase tickets and bid on items here.