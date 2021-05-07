Billy Porter, Heather Headley, Alex Newell, More to Appear on AIDS Walk: Live at Home

The televised and streaming event will benefit GMHC and dozens of other AIDS organizations.

AIDS Walks Across America is going virtual for a second year with a televised and streaming event that will feature appearances and performances from Ann-Margret, Billy Porter, Heather Headley, Rita Moreno, Tony Goldwyn, Liz Callaway, Alex Newell, Rosie Perez, Carson Kressley, George Takei, and stars from RuPaul's Drag Race. AIDS Walk: Live at Home will be broadcast on ABC7/KGO-TV in the San Francisco area and streamed live on CBSN and AIDSWalk.net May 16 beginning at 1 PM ET.

The event, a collaboration between AIDS Walk organizations in six states, will benefit GMHC, Vivent Health, CrescentCare, AIDS Walk San Francisco Foundation, Lifelong, and dozens of other AIDS organizations. Since its founding in 1985, AIDS Walk events have raised more than $155 million to help end the spread of an epidemic that still touches millions of people worldwide, disproportionately so in BIPOC and queer communities.

"As we mark the 40th year of AIDS in America, we are inspired by the coming together of AIDS Walks from all across the United States," says US AIDS Walks founder Craig R. Miller. "The local community partners and I are so very excited to continue to work alongside these outstanding participating organizations. Together, we will continue to fight as one for an end to the AIDS epidemic."

Viewing parties are planned for the event at New York City's Central Park Boathouse and the National AIDS Memorial Grove in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park.

For more information, visit AIDSWalk.net.