Billy Porter, Kelli O'Hara, Robin de Jesús, More Are Part of Free Virtual Miscast21 May 16

The annual fundraiser features stage and screen stars performing songs from roles in which they wouldn't traditionally be cast.

Miscast21, MCC Theater's annual gala celebration featuring artists performing songs from roles in which they wouldn't traditionally be cast, streams free of charge May 16 at 8 PM ET on MCC’s YouTube. A pre-show begins at 7:30 PM.

Performers include Tony winners Annaleigh Ashford (Kinky Boots), Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton), LaChanze (The Color Purple), Idina Menzel (Wicked), Kelli O’Hara (The King and I), and Billy Porter (Kinky Boots), Tony nominees Robin de Jesús (The Boys in the Band) and Patrick Wilson (The Full Monty), Melissa Barrera (In the Heights), Leslie Grace (In the Heights film), Cheyenne Jackson (Xanadu), Jai’Len Josey (The Secret Life of Bees), and Kelly Marie Tran (Raya and the Last Dragon).

Tony winner Gavin Creel (Hello, Dolly!) and 2020 Tony nominee Aaron Tveit (Moulin Rouge!) also reunite for a new duet; the two previously performed Rent's “Take Me or Leave Me” at the 2016 Miscast gala.

Miscast21 also features appearances by McKinley Belcher III, Nick Blaemire, Sandra Caldwell, Juan Castano, Trip Cullman, Hugh Dancy, Halley Feiffe, Dominique Fishback, Jennifer Garner, Paige Gilbert, Lucas Hedges, Evan Jonigkeit, Alex Lacamoire, Donja R. Love, Zosia Mamet, Laurie Metcalf, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ana Nogueira, and Marisa Tomei.

Will Van Dyke (Little Shop of Horrors) serves as musical supervisor and director for the annual fundraiser.

READ: Theatre Fans Can Be Part of Miscast21 Benefit With TikTok Challenge #MCCMISCASTME

“Sharing Miscast with the world last year was an incredibly rewarding experience for all involved, and we’re looking forward to being able to do that again through this virtual broadcast,” said Bernie Telsey, co-artistic director of MCC, in an earlier statement. “We’re excited to continue and grow Miscast in new ways, and create new moments of joy to share with our audiences, artists, and community.”

Funds raised from Miscast21 help MCC Theater produce new work Off-Broadway and support its Youth Company and in-school partnerships that serve New York City public high school students as well as MCC’s literary development work with emerging playwrights.

The broadcast is captioned and will remain available through May 20. For more information click here.

