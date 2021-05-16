Billy Porter, Kelli O'Hara, Robin de Jesús, More Are Part of Free Virtual Miscast21 May 16

toggle menu
toggle search form
Benefits and Galas   Billy Porter, Kelli O'Hara, Robin de Jesús, More Are Part of Free Virtual Miscast21 May 16
By Andrew Gans
May 16, 2021
 
The annual fundraiser features stage and screen stars performing songs from roles in which they wouldn't traditionally be cast.
Billy Porter, Kelli O&#39;Hara, and Robin de Jesús
Billy Porter, Kelli O'Hara, and Robin de Jesús

Miscast21, MCC Theater's annual gala celebration featuring artists performing songs from roles in which they wouldn't traditionally be cast, streams free of charge May 16 at 8 PM ET on MCC’s YouTube. A pre-show begins at 7:30 PM.

Performers include Tony winners Annaleigh Ashford (Kinky Boots), Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton), LaChanze (The Color Purple), Idina Menzel (Wicked), Kelli O’Hara (The King and I), and Billy Porter (Kinky Boots), Tony nominees Robin de Jesús (The Boys in the Band) and Patrick Wilson (The Full Monty), Melissa Barrera (In the Heights), Leslie Grace (In the Heights film), Cheyenne Jackson (Xanadu), Jai’Len Josey (The Secret Life of Bees), and Kelly Marie Tran (Raya and the Last Dragon).

Idina Menzel, Kelly Marie Tran, and Patrick Wilson
Idina Menzel, Kelly Marie Tran, and Patrick Wilson

Tony winner Gavin Creel (Hello, Dolly!) and 2020 Tony nominee Aaron Tveit (Moulin Rouge!) also reunite for a new duet; the two previously performed Rent's “Take Me or Leave Me” at the 2016 Miscast gala.

Miscast21 also features appearances by McKinley Belcher III, Nick Blaemire, Sandra Caldwell, Juan Castano, Trip Cullman, Hugh Dancy, Halley Feiffe, Dominique Fishback, Jennifer Garner, Paige Gilbert, Lucas Hedges, Evan Jonigkeit, Alex Lacamoire, Donja R. Love, Zosia Mamet, Laurie Metcalf, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ana Nogueira, and Marisa Tomei.

Will Van Dyke (Little Shop of Horrors) serves as musical supervisor and director for the annual fundraiser.

READ: Theatre Fans Can Be Part of Miscast21 Benefit With TikTok Challenge #MCCMISCASTME

“Sharing Miscast with the world last year was an incredibly rewarding experience for all involved, and we’re looking forward to being able to do that again through this virtual broadcast,” said Bernie Telsey, co-artistic director of MCC, in an earlier statement. “We’re excited to continue and grow Miscast in new ways, and create new moments of joy to share with our audiences, artists, and community.”

Funds raised from Miscast21 help MCC Theater produce new work Off-Broadway and support its Youth Company and in-school partnerships that serve New York City public high school students as well as MCC’s literary development work with emerging playwrights.

The broadcast is captioned and will remain available through May 20. For more information click here.

See Adrienne Warren, Joshua Henry, Heather Headley, and More in MCC’s Miscast20

See Adrienne Warren, Joshua Henry, Heather Headley, and More in MCC’s Miscast20

11 PHOTOS
Miscast_Gala_MCC_Theater_2020_Cast Members from the Original Broadway Cast of Hairspray_HR.jpg
Members of the original Broadway cast of Hairspray in Miscast20
Miscast_Gala_MCC_Theater_2020_Ingrid Michaelson and Lauren Ridloff _HR.jpg
Ingrid Michaelson and Lauren Ridloff in Miscast20
Miscast_Gala_MCC_Theater_2020_Robbie Fairchild_HR.jpg
Robbie Fairchild in Miscast20
Miscast_Gala_MCC_Theater_2020_Adrienne Warren_HR.jpg
Adrienne Warren in Miscast20
Miscast_Gala_MCC_Theater_2020_Phillipa Soo_HR.jpg
Phillipa Soo in Miscast20
Miscast_Gala_MCC_Theater_2020_Isaac Powell_HR.jpg
Isaac Powell in Miscast20
Miscast_Gala_MCC_Theater_2020_Norbert Leo Butz_HR.jpg
Norbert Leo Butz in Miscast20
Miscast_Gala_MCC_Theater_2020_Beanie Feldstein_HR.jpg
Beanie Feldstein with Jackie the Dog in Miscast20
Miscast_Gala_MCC_Theater_2020_Nicolette Robinson and Leslie Odom Jr_HR.jpg
Nicolette Robinson and Leslie Odom, Jr. in Miscast20
Miscast_Gala_MCC_Theater_2020_Joshua Henry_HR.jpg
Joshua Henry in Miscast20
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.