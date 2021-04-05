Billy Porter, Kelli O'Hara, Robin de Jesús, More Set for Virtual Miscast21

By Andrew Gans
Apr 05, 2021
 
The annual fundraiser features stage and screen stars performing songs from roles in which they wouldn't traditionally be cast.
Billy Porter, Kelli O'Hara, and Robin de Jesús

The initial list of performers has been announced for Miscast21, MCC Theater's annual gala celebration that will stream May 16 on MCC’s YouTube Channel.

Performing songs from roles in which they wouldn't traditionally be cast will be Tony winners Annaleigh Ashford (Kinky Boots), Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton), LaChanze (The Color Purple), Kelli O’Hara (The King and I), and Billy Porter (Kinky Boots), as well as Tony nominee Robin de Jesús (The Boys in the Band).

Additional performers and presenters will be announced at a later date. Will Van Dyke (Little Shop of Horrors) serves as musical supervisor and director.

“Sharing Miscast with the world last year was an incredibly rewarding experience for all involved, and we’re looking forward to being able to do that again through this virtual broadcast,” said Bernie Telsey, co-artistic director of MCC, in an earlier statement. “We’re excited to continue and grow Miscast in new ways, and create new moments of joy to share with our audiences, artists, and community.”

Funds raised from Miscast21 help MCC Theater produce new work Off-Broadway and support its Youth Company and in-school partnerships that serve New York City public high school students as well as MCC’s literary development work with emerging playwrights.

The free broadcast will be captioned. For more information click here.

