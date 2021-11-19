Billy Porter Lands Spot on Insider's List of 100 People Transforming Business

The Tony Award winner is joined by other entertainment titans like Lil Nas X and Chloe Zhao.

Kinky Boots Tony Award winner Billy Porter has landed a spot on Insider's 100 People Transforming Business, which "profiles 100 business leaders across 10 distinct sectors who are innovating, sparking trends, and tackling global challenges."

The Broadway veteran has also made a splash on television, winning an Emmy Award for his work on Pose and becoming the first gay Black man to be nominated and win in any lead acting category at the Primetime Emmys. Porter also won a Grammy Award for his lead vocals on the Kinky Boots cast recording, making him just an Academy Award shy of achieving EGOT status.

Others in the Entertainment section for the Insider list include singer Lil Nas X, Academy Award-winning director Chloe Zhao (Nomadland), and Emmy Award winner writer-actor Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You).

"It’s virtually impossible to watch FX’s groundbreaking Pose, which aired its series finale in June, without being captivated by Billy Porter’s portrayal of Pray Tell, the exuberant, HIV-positive fashion designer who emceed New York City’s underground ballroom scene in the 1980s," Insider wrote of why it chose Porter for its list. "Off-screen, the 52-year-old actor and singer has helped redefine masculinity and fashioned himself into a style icon with extravagant, gender-defying ensembles, sashaying down red carpets in embroidered suits and capes, bodices, bodysuits, and billowing ball gowns."