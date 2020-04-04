Billy Porter, Stark Sands, and More Opened in Kinky Boots on Broadway in 2013

By Marc J. Franklin
Apr 04, 2020
 
The Tony Award–winning musical opened at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre April 4, 2013.

The original Broadway production of Kinky Boots opened at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre April 4, 2013. Directed and choreographed by Jerry Mitchell, the musical played 35 previews and 2,505 performances before closing April 7, 2019. The musical was nominated for 13 Tony Awards, winning six, including Best Musical.

With music and lyrics by Cyndi Lauper and book by Harvey Fierstein, Kinky Boots (based on the 2005 non-musical film of the same name) tells the story of the unlikely partnership between a young man who inherits his father's down-on-its-luck shoe factory and a London drag queen in need of some stronger stilettos.

Look Back at the Original Broadway Cast of Kinky Boots

Look Back at the Original Broadway Cast of Kinky Boots

12 PHOTOS
Billy Porter and cast of <i>Kinky Boots</i>
Billy Porter and The Angels (Kyle Post, Kevin Smith Kirkwood, Joey Taranto and Paul Canaan) Matthew Murphy
Stark Sands, Annaleigh Ashford and Billy Porter in <i>Kinky Boots</i>
Stark Sands, Annaleigh Ashford and Billy Porter Matthew Murphy
Stark Sands, Billy Porter and Annaleigh Ashford (center)
Stark Sands, Billy Porter and Annaleigh Ashford (center) Matthew Murphy
Billy Porter, Daniel Stewart Sherman and Marcus Neville
Billy Porter, Daniel Stewart Sherman and Marcus Neville in Kinky Boots Matthew Murphy
Cast of <i>Kinky Boots</i>
The cast Matthew Murphy
Stark Sands, Billy Porter and cast of <i>Kinky Boots</i>
Stark Sands, Billy Porter and cast Matthew Murphy
Annaleigh Ashford and Stark Sands in <i>Kinky Boots</i>
Annaleigh Ashford and Stark Sands Matthew Murphy
Annaleigh Ashford in <i>Kinky Boots</i>
Annaleigh Ashford Matthew Murphy
Billy Porter in <i>Kinky Boots</i>
Billy Porter Matthew Murphy
Celina Carvajal
Celina Carvajal Matthew Murphy
The original Broadway cast starred Stark Sands as Charlie Price, Billy Porter as Lola, Annaleigh Ashford as Lauren, Lena Hall as Nicole, Daniel Stewart Sherman as Don, Marcus Neville as George, Adinah Marquise Neal as Young Lola, and Sebastian Hedges Thomas as Young Charlie. Rounding out the ensemble were Adinah Alexander, Eric Anderson, Eugene Barry-Hill, Stephen Berger, Caroline Bowman, Paul Canaan, Andy Kelso, Kevin Smith Kirkwood, Eric Leviton, Ellyn Marie Marsh, John Jeffrey Martin, Kyle Taylor Parker, Jennifer Perry, Kyle Post, Tory Ross, Charlie Sutton, and Joey Taranto.

Kinky Boots featured scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner, and John Shivers.

