Billy Porter Will Direct and Star in Film Adaptation of YA Novel Camp

Robert O’Hara will pen the screen adaptation of Lev Rosen’s book.

Tony and Emmy Award winner Billy Porter will direct and star in the HBO Max and Warner Bros. film adaptation of Lev Rosen’s YA novel Camp. Tony-nominated Slave Play director Robert O’Hara will now pen the screenplay.

Deadline reports O’Hara is taking over scribe duties from Eastsiders creator Kit Williamson, who was attached to the project when it was initially announced in 2020.

Camp follows Randy Kapplehoff one summer at Camp Outland, a summer hangout for queer teens, as he changes his persona to attract the attention of another camper—and comes to realize that might not be the best move. Porter will play Mack, the theatre director at the camp.

Dan Jinks (American Beauty, Down With Love) is producing through his eponymous banner; he is also attached to in-development film adaptations of Spamalot and Fiddler on the Roof. Cate Adams and Diamond McNeil will lead the project for Warner Bros. The novel was published in 2020 by Little, Brown Books for Young Readers in America.