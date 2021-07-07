Billy Porter’s Sanctuary Will Stream as Part of New York Stage and Film Lineup

The presentation stars Deborah Cox, Bryan Terrell Clark, Ledisi, and Virginia Woodruff.

New York Stage and Film will present a streaming production of Billy Porter and Kurt Carr’s musical Sanctuary this summer as part of its Always On digital programming. The virtual offering, on demand July 29–August 2, will star Deborah Cox, Bryan Terrell Clark, Ledisi, and Virginia Woodruff with Broadway Inspirational Voices, led by incoming Artistic Director Allen René Louis

"I'm really grateful to New York Stage and Film because they were the first to step up and see me as a creator,” said Tony and Emmy winner Porter. “I had made a name for myself and I had a reputation as a performer. Sometimes the transition from being in front of the camera, to going behind the camera is really tough. It takes people with vision to see it and New York Stage and Film was the first to see it in me and encourage me to continue to find my own creative voice.”

As previously announced , the upcoming season will feature presentations of works by Michael R. Jackson (White Girl in Danger) and Melissa Li and Kit Yan (Interstate).

Also newly added to the slate of programming are residencies for the NYSF Filmmakers’ Workshop, The Lark international theatre laboratory, and several artists-in-residence.

Artists-in-residence include Elisa Bocanegra, Shayok Misha Chowdhury, Jennifer Gibbs, Joanna Castle Miller and Phanésia Pharel, Kirya Traber, Estefanía Fadul, Sivan Battat, Chris Darbassie, Kareem Fahmy, Keelay Gipson, Jacinth Greywoode, Jessica Huang, Kameron Neal, Doron JéPaul Mitchell, Julius Pryor IV, Dominique Rider, Paul Oakley Stovall, Sam Salmond, Will Steinberger, and more to be announced.

The Filmmakers’ Workshop of New York Stage and Film, running July 27–August 1, will bring participants together at Marist College for a five-day workshop intensive. Participants include Nancy Bannon, Jason Begue, Rob Bellon, Anika Benkov, Yakira Chambers, Kim Dempster, Jenny Halper, Alessandro King, Guru Ramanathan, Traven Rice, Charia Rose, and Shawn Snyder.

The Lark international theatre laboratory will be in residence for one week in July bringing writers from their community for intense play development. Among those selected are Brittany Allen, A.A. Brenner, Nora Brigid Monahan, Edison Diaz, Jahna Ferron-Smith and Xavier Galva.