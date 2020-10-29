BIPOC Producers Form Organization to Create Equitable Theatre Landscape

The Industry Standard Group is founded by Rashad V. Chambers, Miranda Gohh, Adam Hyndman, Toni R. Isreal, and more.

A group of BIPOC producers have banded together to form a commercial theatre investment and production organization, The Industry Standard Group, in response to a lack of diverse opportunities in the industry landscape.

Founded by Rashad V. Chambers, Miranda Gohh, Adam Hyndman, Toni R. Isreal, Rob Laqui, Sammy Lopez, Ronee Penoi, and Cynthia J. Tong, the group aims to amplify BIPOC presence in major projects through Broadway and other commercial theater and media ventures.

