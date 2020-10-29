BIPOC Producers Form Organization to Create Equitable Theatre Landscape

By Dan Meyer
Oct 29, 2020
 
The Industry Standard Group is founded by Rashad V. Chambers, Miranda Gohh, Adam Hyndman, Toni R. Isreal, and more.
A group of BIPOC producers have banded together to form a commercial theatre investment and production organization, The Industry Standard Group, in response to a lack of diverse opportunities in the industry landscape.

Founded by Rashad V. Chambers, Miranda Gohh, Adam Hyndman, Toni R. Isreal, Rob Laqui, Sammy Lopez, Ronee Penoi, and Cynthia J. Tong, the group aims to amplify BIPOC presence in major projects through Broadway and other commercial theater and media ventures.

By giving existing and potential BIPOC investors, producers, artists, and theatre makers opportunities to participate in the financing and producing of projects, and to promote and invest in work that reflects the diversity of its membership, The Industry Standard Group will help create a more equitable and representative model for theatre.
For more information, visit TheIndustryStandardGroup.com.

