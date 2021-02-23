Black History on Broadway: Celebrating the Legacy of Shuffle Along

Black History on Broadway: Celebrating the Legacy of Shuffle Along
By Marc J. Franklin
Feb 23, 2021
 
The groundbreaking musical revue was the first all-Black musical hit on Broadway and helped to usher in the Harlem Renaissance.
Cast of <i>Shuffle Along</i>
Cast of Shuffle Along White Studio/©NYPL for the Performing Arts

Following a tour through New Jersey and Pennsylvania, Shuffle Along made its groundbreaking Broadway premiere May 23, 1921. Making a home in a multipurpose performance space, the musical played a record 504 performances at the 63rd Street Musical Hall. More than just another show on Broadway, Shuffle Along helped to usher in the Harlem Renaissance, showcasing the excellence in Black culture through Black art. Additionally, the production marked the first time the orchestra of an audience was integrated on Broadway.

Featuring music by Eubie Blake, lyrics by Noble Sissle, and a book by Aubrey Lyles and Flournoy Miller, the revue tells the story of two corrupt men running for the mayor of Jimtown, though the plot was a loose device to showcase the singing and dancing from the cast. Though it featured Black performers in blackface, a racist but common tradition that provided an avenue for Blacks to perform onstage in the 19th century, the musical marked the first time Broadway featured a production entirely written, directed, produced, and starring Black artists, notably providing a launching pad for Josephine Baker, Florence Mills, Paul Robeson, and more.

Look Back at the Original Broadway production of Shuffle Along

13 PHOTOS
Cast of <i>Shuffle Along</i>
Cast of Shuffle Along White Studio/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Cast of <i>Shuffle Along</i>
Cast of Shuffle Along White Studio/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Cast of <i>Shuffle Along</i>
Cast of Shuffle Along White Studio/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Cast of <i>Shuffle Along</i>
Cast of Shuffle Along White Studio/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Cast of <i>Shuffle Along</i>
Cast of Shuffle Along White Studio/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Cast of <i>Shuffle Along</i>
Cast of Shuffle Along White Studio/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Cast of <i>Shuffle Along</i>
Cast of Shuffle Along White Studio/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Cast of <i>Shuffle Along</i>
Cast of Shuffle Along White Studio/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Cast of <i>Shuffle Along</i>
Cast of Shuffle Along White Studio/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Cast of <i>Shuffle Along</i>
Cast of Shuffle Along White Studio/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Shuffle Along returned to Broadway in 1933, 1952, and most recently in 2016 with a George C. Wolfe-helmed revival. Featuring a retooled book by Wolfe, the adaptation presented the original 1921 musical while detailing the events that catalyzed the songwriting team. Shuffle Along, Or The Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed played 38 previews and 100 performances before closing July 24, 2016, earning 10 Tony Award nominations, including Best Musical.

The revival starred Audra McDonald as Lottie Gee, Brian Stokes Mitchell as F.E. Miller, Billy Porter as Aubrey Lyles, Brandon Victor Dixon as Eubie Blake, Joshua Henry as Noble Sissle, Adrienne Warren as Gertrude Saunders/Florence Mills, and Amber Iman as Eva/Mattie Wilkes/Madame-Madame alongside Brooks Ashmanskas, Phillip Attmore, Darius de Haas, Afra Hines, Curtis Holland, Adrienne Howard, Kendrick Jones, Lisa LaTouche, J. C. Montgomery, Erin N. Moore, Janelle Neal, Brittany Parks, Arbender Robinson, Karissa Royster, Christian Dante White, Joseph Wiggan, Pamela Yasutake, and Richard Riaz Yoder.

The production featured scenic design by Santo Loquasto, costume design by Ann Roth, lighting design by Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer, and sound design by Scott Lehrer with stage management by Lisa Dawn Cave and J. Jason Daunter.

Audra McDonald, Billy Porter, and More in Shuffle Along on Broadway

16 PHOTOS
Shuffle Along HR15.jpg
Brian Stokes Mitchell, Billy Porter, Joshua Henry and Brandon Victor Dixon Julieta Cervantes
Shuffle Along HR08.jpg
Brandon Victor Dixon and Audra McDonald Julieta Cervantes
Shuffle Along HR02.jpg
Audra McDonald Julieta Cervantes
Shuffle Along HR03.jpg
Ensemble Julieta Cervantes
Shuffle Along HR01.jpg
Ensemble Julieta Cervantes
Shuffle Along HR04.jpg
Ensemble Julieta Cervantes
Shuffle Along HR05.jpg
Brandon Victor Dixon and Joshua Henry Julieta Cervantes
Shuffle Along HR06.jpg
Brian Stokes Mitchell, Adrienne Warren, Billy Porter, Audra McDonald and ensemble Julieta Cervantes
Shuffle Along HR07.jpg
Audra McDonald and Curtis Holland Julieta Cervantes
Shuffle Along HR09.jpg
Adrienne Warren and company Julieta Cervantes
