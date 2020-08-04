Black Lives, Black Words Launches Online Bookstore With Plays, Anthologies, More

The shop stems from the international initiative first launched in 2015.

Black Lives, Black Words—an international initiative that has developed and fostered works centered around social justice—has launched an online bookstore with several plays by Black writers.

Among the initial titles in the catalog are Pipeline by Dominique Morisseau, Joe Turner's Come and Gone by August Wilson, Passover by Antoinette Nwandu, and Blues for Mister Charlie by James Baldwin, as well as such collections as The National Black Drama Anthology, Katori Hall Plays One, and BLBW's own anthology edited by Reginald Edmund, managing curating producer for the organization.

"These Black plays contain our history and presents a fantastic representation of ourselves that is celebratory of our Black narratives," Edmund says. "We created the BLBW Bookstore to show the multitude of our perspectives of our Black culture. This bookstore will highlight works of our Black canon that in every page is reflecting and exploring the richness of our heritage."

Founded in 2015, BLBW has provided an artistic platform for writers and other creatives to respond to social injustices. It has since partnered with such companies around the world as the Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis, Victory Gardens in Chicago, Bush Theatre in London, and Buddies in Bad Times in Toronto. Its current Plays for the People series spotlights the works of various playwrights, including Chisa Hutchinson, Idris Goodwin, Dominic Taylor, and Sha Cage.

Check out the store at BlackLivesBlackWords.org.