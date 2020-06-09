Black Lives Black Words' Plays for the People Series Will Feature New Works By Chisa Hutchinson, Idris Goodwin, and More

Seven Black playwrights will be celebrated in the first season of the online series launching July 8 on Zoom.

Black Lives Black Words International Project has announced the first season of Plays for the People, an online series celebrating the diversity of the African-American and African experience in today’s world.

Produced by BLBW Co-Founder Reginald Edmund, the initial season will run July 8–November 8 and will feature new works from seven Black playwrights: Reginald Edmund, Chisa Hutchinson, Anya Pearson, Dominic Taylor, Idris Goodwin, Katrina D. RiChard, and Wole Oguntokun.

Founder and Managing Curating Producer Edmund said in a statement, “In this time of crisis, it’s essential for us at Black Lives Black Words to create an online platform to amplify the artistic voices in our communities. Through our virtual play season, we’re paying homage to exciting artists who have paved the way for us, celebrating writers who are upcoming as well as introducing writers that have yet to premiere on the American and international stages. This cross-generational theatrical experience will showcase a wide range of Black experiences and all at the cost of a movie ticket."

Each play will be performed live on Zoom to an audience of 50 and will run for five consecutive days. On the second day of performance, audiences will be able to engage with a post-show Q&A with the playwright, chaired by Black Lives Black Word Co-Founders Edmund and Simeilia Hodge-Dallaway.

Hodge-Dallaway added, “Amidst the grieve, despair, and ongoing trauma in our communities, we are blessed to have artists who are able to speak on our behalf to provide comfort to our communities through art. During these challenging times, we recognize the power and importance of our BLBW artists to articulate our pain, frustration, anguish, and even, our need for escapism and laughter to get through the emotional heaviness and heartbreak of our circumstances. At BLBW, we recognize our role as a catalyst for change as we continue to provide a platform for our artists to speak when we simply do not have the words, to lean on when we are weary and to call for action at times of distress.”

Plays for the first season include Ride Share by Reginald Edmund, directed by Simeilia Hodge-Dallaway (July 8-12), Proof of Love by Chisa Hutchinson, directed by Kyle Haden (July 22-26), What to Do When You Don't See Yourself in the Story by Anya Pearson (August 17-23), Cell Service by Dominic Taylor, directed by Jerrell Henderson (August 24-30), The Immortal Goats by Idris Goodwin (September 16-20), Call for the Wailing Women by Katrina D. RiChard, directed by Valerie Curtis-Newton (October 12-17), and The Emancipation of Yankee Oluwale by Wole Oguntokun (November 2-8).

For more information and tickets visit BlackLivesBlackWords.org.

