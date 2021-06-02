Black Theatre Coalition Announces New Paid Fellowship Program

The program aims to increase representation and inclusivity in the American theatre.

The Black Theatre Coalition is now accepting applications for a new fellowship program that aims to end racial inequality across 20 offstage industry groups. Each fellow will receive a $50,000 salary over the course of the 12-month program. Applications are being accepted through July 16.

Two fellows will be selected for fellowships in each of these categories: writing, composition, directing, choreography, set design, lighting design, costume design, sound design, video design, wig and hair design, stage management, theatre management, musical direction, casting, marketing and advertising, public relations, digital media, and talent representation. Six fellows each will be selected for fellowships in producing and general management, with the latter program lasting 24-months.

The fellowships will immerse the fellows in the industry, allowing them to work alongside current industry professionals. BTC-sponsored networking events will give fellows opportunities to connect with other industry leaders, and pop-up events will give the full cohort of fellows a chance to work together.

"Once we identified just how vast the disparity is between the perceived inclusivity on stage and the utter dearth of Black professionals off stage, we began outlining ways in which we could address and ultimately eradicate this invisible imparity," says BTC Co-Founders T. Oliver Reid, Warren Adams, and Reginald "Reggie" Van Lee. "This outline provided a clear path forward for our organization and our entire industry. It’s high time to end this ‘illusion of inclusion’ by reshaping the theatrical ecosystem for those who have been marginalized by systematically racist and biased power structures that have endured since the dawn of the American theatre."

To apply, visit BlackTheatreCoalition.org.