Black Theatre Coalition Partnering With Broadway Records on Album Amplifying Black Theatre Writers

Black Writers Amplified will include new work from both established and emerging Black musical theatre writers.

Black Theatre Coalition is partnering with Broadway Records on a new album titled Black Writers Amplified. Including approximately two dozen tracks of new work from both established and emerging Black musical theatre writers, the album is set to be released later in 2021, with an official release date to be announced in the coming weeks.

Submissions for the project are being accepted through March 31 at BlackTheatreCoalition.org. Songs will be selected by a panel of industry professionals.

Along with writers, the project looks to elevate and create opportunities for Black engineers, arrangers, orchestrators, music directors, copyists, music contractors, and musicians, reflecting the entire Black theatrical music ecosystem.

Black Writers Amplified is produced by Broadway Records and Black Theatre Coalition in association with Jacquelyn Bell and Jarrett Murray.

Founded by T. Oliver Reid and Warren Adams in 2019, the Black Theatre Coalition looks to make the theatre industry more inclusive for Black theatre artists working off-stage. Their work includes partnerships with top companies and industry professionals across the various disciplines in the theatrical ecosystem—including producers, designers, directors, general managers, casting directors, press agents, advertising and marketing executives, booking agents, attorneys, and theatre companies—to help identify and cultivate Black candidates for job opportunities.