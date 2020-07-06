Black Theatre Girl Magic to Hold Town Hall on BIPOC Equity in the Arts

The live streamed conversation will bring theatre company leaders together and present actionable steps for a more equitable future.

Black Theatre Girl Magic has teamed up with the Joy-Jackson Initiative to host a Town Hall that will address equity in the arts for Black, Indigenous, and Non-Black People of Color. Streaming live on Facebook, the event will bring theatre company leaders together to work towards creating a more inclusive and anti-racist culture.

Hosted on Zoom, the Town Hall will be on July 10 at 8 PM ET, streamed via the official Black Theatre Girl Magic Facebook page.

Prior to the conversation, participants in the Town Hall will take the Joy-Jackson Inclusion Preparedness Assessment, a tool that guides arts organizations through a series of questions to identify harmful past behavior, and challenges them to formulate actionable solutions.

The Town Hall will assess, explore, and dissect the results of the Assessment in an open and frank discussion about racial justice and how theatrical institutions can better serve their BIPOC artists, designers, and technicians. The event is open to all theatre leadership willing to participate in the assessment and contribute to healthy dialogue.

Black Theatre Girl Magic is founded by Mandi Jo John. For More Information about the Live Town Hall, contact Black Theatre Girl Magic founder Mandi Jo John at mandijo@blacktheatregirlmagic.org. To take the assessment and participate in the town hall, visit Joyjackson.org.

Joy-Jackson Initiative's Assessment was one of the steps presented in Black Theatre Girl Magic's open letter to the theatre industry, published last month. Other actionable steps in the letter included a referral list of Black educators from which to receive anti-racism training; and a reading list for white readers looking to dismantle racism.