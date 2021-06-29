Black Theatre United Will Offer Reforms for Broadway in ‘New Deal’

The group is establishing industry-wide standards around equity, diversity, inclusion, accessibility, and belonging.

Black Theatre United will soon present reforms for Broadway in a “New Deal” that establishes industry-wide standards regarding equity, diversity, inclusion, accessibility, and belonging. The program, which focuses on the future of Black individuals in theatre, was developed during the Commercial Theatre Summit from March to June 2021.

During the summit, short-term reforms were devised to be implemented prior to Broadway’s reopening in the fall, as well as long-term reforms for the next three years. The agreed proposals in the areas of artistic culture, policies and cultural training, pipeline initiatives, audience development, and community engagement will be announced later as part of the New Deal.

Led by NYU Law School’s Center for Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging Director Kenji Yoshino, and facilitated by BTU Founding Members, attendees included representatives Charlotte St. Martin from The Broadway League; Bob Wankel and Julio Peterson from the Shubert Organization; Nick Scandalios, Anthony LaTorella, and Christina Selby from the Nederlander Organization; Jordan Roth and Hal Goldberg from Jujamcyn Theaters; Thomas Schumacher and Anne Quart from Disney Theatrical Productions; Lauren Reid from the John Gore Organization/Broadway Across America; Colleen Jennings-Roggensack from ASU Gammage; Bernie Telsey of The Telsey Office; Tara Rubin of Tara Rubin Casting; Victor Vazquez from X Casting, Benton Whitley of Stewart/Whitley; Mary McColl, Kate Shindle, and E. Faye Butler from Actors’ Equity Association; Laura Penn from Stage Directors and Choreographers Society; Eileen Macdonald, Bobby Score, Richard F. Rogers, and Wilber Graham from Local One IATSE; Daniel Dashman and Angela Johnson from Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Local 798, IATSE; Pete Donovan from American Federation of Musicians Local 802; producers Maggie Brohn, Stephen Byrd, Kristin Caskey, Liz Curtis, Sue Frost, Alia Jones-Harvey, Tom Kirdahy, Brian Moreland, Ron Simons, and David Stone; directors Mark Brokaw, Rachel Chavkin, Lear DeBessonet, Michael Greif, Jerry Mitchell, Lonny Price, and Charles Randolph-Wright; choreographers Christopher Gattelli, Denis Jones, and Sergio Trujillo; designers David Brian Brown and Cookie Jordan; composers Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Tom Kitt, Robert Lopez, Zane Mark, and Jeanine Tesori; playwrights Lynn Nottage and Doug Wright; and music directors Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Alex Lacamoire, and Stephen Oremus.

BTU was founded in June 2020, established by Black theatre artists including Billy Porter, Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Allyson Tucker, and Vanessa Williams.