Black Theatre United's Inaugural Event, Audra McDonald and Sherrilyn Ifill in Conversation, Streams July 9

By Dan Meyer
Jul 09, 2020
 
The six-time Tony winner will sit down virtually with the President of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.
Audra McDonald and Sherrilyn Ifill

Six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald will sit down (virtually) with President of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund Sherrilyn Ifill in Black Theatre United's inaugural event: “Activating Black Artists and Allies for Racial Justice.”

The talk begins July 9 at 6:30 PM ET. To register for the free session, click here.

McDonald is one of BTU's founding members, along with Brian Stokes Mitchell, Billy Porter, Vanessa Williams, Brandon Victor Dixon, and more. The organization formed in June to inspire industry-wide reform and to combat industry-wide systemic racism.

BTU is one of several coalitions to come out of renewed calls for social justice reforms within the theatre industry. Aleshea Harris, Whitney White, and The Movement Theatre Company launched Resilience earlier this week, and the star-studded Turn Up! streaming benefit will raise money for the Black Lives Matter movement.

