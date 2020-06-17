Black Women in Theatre Appreciation Day Will Feature Lillias White, Audra McDonald, Amber Iman, More

Danielle Brooks will moderate the June 29 virtual conference.

Black Women on Broadway will present Black Women in Theatre Appreciation Day June 29, beginning at noon.

The all-day virtual conference, featuring workshops and panels, will celebrate the legacy of Black women in the industry and empower the next generation. All events will be featured on YouTube and/or Zoom.

Tony nominee Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple, Orange Is the New Black) will moderate the free event, which launches with "Meditation & Movement" with wellness expert Pilin Anice, followed by "Money Talks!" with financial expert Jamila Souffrant at 1:15 PM, and "Producing" with Tony nominee Alia Jones-Harvey (Ain't Too Proud, Eclipsed) and Rashad V. Chambers (American Son, The Inheritance) at 2:30 PM.

Actor-writer and videographer Lelund Durond will lead "Mastering the Art of the Self-Tape" at 3:45 PM, while Amber Iman (Soul Doctor, Shuffle Along…) will host "Girl Talk" on Zoom at 5 PM. Tony winners Lillias White (The Life, Fela!) and Audra McDonald (Ragtime, Porgy & Bess) will headline "The Main Event" beginning at 6:30 PM.

Black Women in Theatre Appreciation Day will conclude with "Ladies Night: Let's Dance!," featuring DJ Cocoa, from 8 PM–9:30 PM.

"We are so excited to announce our first event!" reads the announcement from the group on Instagram, which includes a registration link. "In an effort to build community and foster engagement, we polled 30 artists and asked them simply, 'What do you need?' The response was overwhelming! Based on their answers, we curated a day of free events that speak to the needs, dreams, and desires of artists today."

